MSA Safety Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $66.65 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $65.26 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, MSA Safety Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $72.30 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $432.68 million from $446.73 million last year.

MSA Safety Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $66.65 Mln. vs. $65.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.69 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $432.68 Mln vs. $446.73 Mln last year.

