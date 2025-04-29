MSA Safety Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $59.61 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $58.14 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MSA Safety Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $66.44 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $421.34 million from $413.30 million last year.

MSA Safety Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $59.61 Mln. vs. $58.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $421.34 Mln vs. $413.30 Mln last year.

