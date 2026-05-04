MSA Safety Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $71.3 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $59.6 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MSA Safety Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $77.5 million or $1.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $463.6 million from $421.3 million last year.

MSA Safety Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71.3 Mln. vs. $59.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $463.6 Mln vs. $421.3 Mln last year.

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