MSA Safety Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $86.933 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $87.946 million, or $2.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MSA Safety Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $86.933 million or $2.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $510.913 million from $499.696 million last year.

MSA Safety Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $86.933 Mln. vs. $87.946 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.21 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $510.913 Mln vs. $499.696 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.