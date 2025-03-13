MSA Safety CFO Lee McChesney To Resign; Names Elyse Brody Interim CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Lee B. McChesney, effective March 21, 2025. McChesney, who was elected CFO in October of 2022, is leaving to accept a similar position at another public company.

The company noted that it has initiated a comprehensive search for a new Chief Financial Officer. In addition, MSA Executive Director of Financial Planning and Analysis and Strategy, Elyse Brody, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer.

