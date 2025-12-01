MSA Safety Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MSA

In trading on Monday, shares of MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $163.06, changing hands as high as $163.23 per share. MSA Safety Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSA's low point in its 52 week range is $127.86 per share, with $182.855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.