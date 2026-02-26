MSA Safety Authorizes New $500 Mln Share Repurchase Program

Markets
(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Thursday said its board has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $500 million of the company's common stock.

The new authorization replaces the previous $200 million buyback program approved in 2024. The company did not set a termination date for the new repurchase plan.

"MSA has a long-standing cash generation record," commented Steve Blanco, MSA Safety President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we advance our Accelerate strategy to drive profitable growth, we expect to continue to deliver annual free cash flow conversion in the 90 to 100% range, in line with our targets. MSA is committed to a disciplined and balanced capital deployment strategy. The new share repurchase authorization reflects the Board's confidence in our ability to execute our long-term strategy and create shareholder value, while staying true to our mission of helping to protect workers and safeguard facilities around the world."

