MS vs. SCHW: Who Holds the Edge in the Evolving Wealth Landscape?

Morgan Stanley MS and Charles Schwab SCHW are leading forces in today’s competitive wealth management space, each offering advisory, brokerage and diverse investment solutions, while increasingly relying on fee-based models that generate stable, recurring revenue tied to client assets.



Their ability to attract and retain assets, monetize cash balances and leverage technology-driven platforms has positioned them as formidable players in an increasingly digital-first investment landscape. Their scale enables cost efficiencies, competitive pricing and continued investment in innovation, helping them stay competitive in a crowded market.



However, beneath these similarities lies a fundamental divergence in business models. MS operates as a diversified financial powerhouse with significant exposure to investment banking (IB), institutional securities and asset management, giving it a broader earnings base tied to capital markets activity. In contrast, Schwab remains more tightly focused on retail brokerage and wealth management, with a business model heavily linked to client trading activity and interest income from cash balances.



Now, the question arises, which among the two companies, Morgan Stanley or Schwab, holds the edge in today’s evolving wealth management landscape. In order to understand this, let us dig deep into their fundamentals and growth prospects.

The Case for Morgan Stanley

For a long time now, Morgan Stanley has been lowering its reliance on capital markets and increasing its focus on expanding its wealth management business. Total client assets in the wealth management segment have witnessed a five-year (2020-2025) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. Recently, the segment crossed a key milestone, with individual retirement account (IRA) assets under management (AUM) exceeding $1 trillion.



The milestone underscores Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s strong position in an area that offers sticky client assets, recurring fee-based revenues and long-term cross-selling opportunities. MS noted that IRA AUM witnessed a 15.8% CAGR since 2022, signaling that the company is deepening relationships with clients who increasingly want retirement planning, investing, banking and workplace benefits integrated on a single platform.



Morgan Stanley has been leaning on its broad wealth ecosystem, including E*TRADE (acquired in 2020), to serve both mass-affluent and higher-net-worth investors as retirement assets continue to migrate toward firms offering digital tools and advisory support.



However, a significant portion of Morgan Stanley’s earnings still depends on IB and trading activity, which are inherently cyclical. As global deal-making came to a grinding halt at the beginning of 2022, it weighed on Morgan Stanley’s IB performance. The company’s IB fees plunged 49% in 2022 and declined 13% in 2023. In 2024, IB fees increased 35% as clarity on several macroeconomic matters emerged, with another 23% rise in 2025. While a healthy global IB pipeline, an active M&A market and the company’s leadership position are expected to help it capitalize amid the changing macro situation, market volatility and geopolitical risks remain headwinds for the IB business.



Collaborations have become a key pillar of long-term growth for MS. In January 2026, it acquired EquityZen, a platform for trading shares of private companies. In September 2025, it teamed up with crypto infrastructure provider Zerohash to enable cryptocurrency trading on its E*TRADE platform. Morgan Stanley has also developed a long-standing partnership with Snowflake, a data-cloud company that powers many of the bank’s analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. Along with these, Morgan Stanley’s partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is expected to keep supporting profitability.

The Case for Schwab

Schwab continues to benefit from aggressive efforts to increase its client base in advisory solutions. The company’s total managed investing solutions revenues witnessed a CAGR of 11.1% over the last five years (ended 2025). The acquisitions of TDA, USAA’s Investment Management Company, Wasmer, Schroeder & Company, LLC and the buyout of Motif’s technology and intellectual property have strengthened SCHW’s position and helped diversify revenues.



Despite the company lowering fees on certain investing solution products, revenues from the same continued to increase as average client asset balances improved. The company’s total client assets recorded a five-year (ended 2025) CAGR of 12.2%. Schwab's plans to open 16 branches and expand or relocate 25 existing ones, along with a digital asset offering to include spot crypto trading (expected to be launched in the first half of 2026), are expected to broaden the relationship-based business.



Moreover, Schwab is leveraging AI and launched Advisor ProDirect, expanded its no-transaction-fee fund platform, invested in Qapita and Wealth.com and acquired Forge Global to broaden alternatives, private-stock plans, liquidity and estate tools. These initiatives are likely to strengthen client engagement and satisfaction, encouraging clients to consolidate a greater share of their assets with Schwab.



Schwab also benefits significantly from interest income on client cash balances, a key earnings driver that performs well in a higher-rate environment. Despite the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts, Schwab’s focus on repaying high-cost bank supplemental funding balances is expected to continue to support net interest revenues (NIR) and net interest margin (NIM).



By December 2025-end, the firm’s supplemental funding balance had declined 95% to $5.1 billion from the peak of $97.1 billion in May 2023. As such, NIR and NIM continued to expand, with further support from a higher interest-earning asset balance. The company’s NIR recorded a CAGR of 14% over the last five years (2020-2025). NIM rose to 2.74% in 2025 from 2.12% in 2024, 1.98% in 2023, 1.78% in 2022 and 1.45% in 2021.

How Do Estimates Compare for MS & SCHW?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Morgan Stanley’s 2026 and 2027 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 6.1% and 4.9%, respectively.



The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings indicates a 9% year-over-year rise, while the 2027 estimate suggests a rally of 7%. Earnings estimates for both years have been revised higher over the past 30 days.

MS Earnings Estimate Revision



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus mark for Schwab’s 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates year-over-year rallies of 10.4% and 9%, respectively.



The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings suggests an 18.9% year-over-year rise, while the earnings estimate for 2027 indicates a rise of 15.9%. Estimates for both years have been unchanged over the past 30 days, reflecting that analysts are not very optimistic regarding SCHW’s earnings growth potential.

SCHW Earnings Estimate Revision



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MS & SCHW: Price Performance & Valuation

In the past year, MS shares have gained 41.5%, and the SCHW stock has rallied 21.4%, both outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s growth.

One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, MS is currently trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 14.43X, higher than its five-year median of 13.35X. Schwab is currently trading at a 12-month forward P/E of 15.73X, which is lower than its five-year median of 17.89X.



This shows that the MS stock is currently trading at a discount relative to SCHW.

P/E (F12M) Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MS or SCHW: Which Stock is Better Positioned for Growth?

Schwab’s advantage is rooted in its client-centric, low-cost platform that caters to a broad spectrum of investors, from retail participants to independent advisors. Its scale in brokerage and custodial services, coupled with a strong inflow of client assets, has made it a dominant force in democratizing investing.



Both Schwab and MS are heavily investing in technology to enhance client experience, streamline operations and maintain competitive pricing.



However, Morgan Stanley has an edge over Schwab in wealth management through its stronger focus on high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, offering more customized, high-touch advisory services. Its integrated platform — spanning IB, institutional securities and asset management — enables access to exclusive, institutional-quality and alternative investments that are typically less available on Schwab’s more retail-oriented platform.



Thus, investors who prioritize cost efficiency, ease of use and breadth of access may find Schwab better aligned with their needs. But those seeking a full-service, globally diversified financial partner may favor Morgan Stanley. Moreover, at present, analysts are more bullish on Morgan Stanley’s earnings growth prospects.



Currently, Morgan Stanley carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while Schwab has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.