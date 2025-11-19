M&S Partners With Schneider Electric To Launch RE: Spark Supply Chain Decarbonization Programme

(RTTNews) - Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L,MAKSF.PK), Wednesday announced the launch of RE: Spark, a supply chain decarbonization programme developed in collaboration with Schneider Electric, an energy technology behemoth.

Through the programme, M&S and Schneider Electric will launch a centralised digital hub where suppliers can submit emissions data, track decarbonisation efforts, and learn more about carbon-reduction actions.

Alongside, it also aims to host regional market briefs and webinars, provide advisory services to help suppliers assess and implement clean energy solutions, and enable suppliers to aggregate demand for power purchase agreements. The initiatives are central to Marks and Spencer's vision to reshape for sustainable, profitable growth and to become a net-zero business by 2040.

The programme's initial focus will be on high-impact regions of M&S's fashion supply chain, with plans to expand over the next three years.

On the London Stock Exchange, the shares are trading 0.38% higher at 343.60 pence.

