MS Earnings: Morgan Stanley Reports Robust Q3 Results

Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) are rallying in today’s trading after the investment bank reported robust Q3 results. The bank’s earnings surged by 36.2% to $1.88 per share, beating Street estimates of $1.59 per share.

Investment Banking Boosts Morgan Stanley’s Q3 Revenues

Furthermore, Morgan Stanley’s revenues increased by 15.9% year-over-year to $15.4 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $14.4 billion. This rise in revenues was driven by its investment banking business, which saw its revenues surge by 56% year-over-year in the third quarter to $1.46 billion as there has been an uptick in corporate debt issuance, IPOs, and mergers. Investment banking revenues comprised more than 9% of the bank’s total revenues in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley’s wealth management business, a key focus for the bank, reported revenue of $7.27 billion, up by 13.5% year-over-year. Morgan Stanley’s foray into the wealth management segment began when its former CEO, James Gorman, ventured into this business to create a more stable revenue stream compared to the often volatile trading and investment banking businesses.

Is MS a Good Buy Now?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about MS stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, 10 Holds, and one Sell. Over the past year, MS has increased by more than 40%, and the average MS price target of $111.50 implies a downside potential of 0.64% from current levels. These analyst ratings are likely to change following Morgan Stanley’s results today.

See more MS analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.