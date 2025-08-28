MRVL Pushes 2nm Boundaries: Is it a Game Changer for XPUs?

Marvell Technology’s MRVL data center end market, which is also the largest contributor to its top line, has shown high double-digit growth in the past five quarters. At the core of this growth rate is MRVL’s AI XPU offerings, which are experiencing massive traction among hyperscalers, AI data centers and high performance computing workloads.

Adding to its expertise in custom AI silicon chips, Marvell Technology recently introduced a first-of-its-kind 64 Gbps/wire Bi-Directional die-to-die interface IP in 2nm to power next-generation XPUs. The new IP offers over 3x UCIe bandwidth density while reducing die area use to 15%.

Marvell Technology’s 2nm 64 Gbps bi-directional D2D interface is a breakthrough in chip-to-chip connectivity as it will offer superior bandwidth density, lower power, smaller footprint, and high reliability, all delivered in a ready-to-use software-hardware stack. Its advanced power management cuts interface power use by up to 75% under normal workloads.

The introduction of this new product will enable MRVL to leap forward in high-performance AI and data center architectures. Earlier, MRVL had introduced a 2.5D advanced packaging platform built in-house that focused on the development of custom XPUs that ensure reduced power consumption while lowering overall product cost for customers.

MRVL’s comprehensive solution stack, including the application bridge, link layers, and physical interconnect, will enable its customers to reduce the time-to-market for next-generation XPUs, bringing in more data center wins.

How Competitors Fare Against MRVL

Broadcom AVGO is one of the key suppliers of custom silicon solutions for data center, service provider, and enterprise networking customers. Broadcom’s advanced 3.5D XDSiP packaging platform is specifically designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of custom AI XPUs. Broadcom’s Semiconductor segment, which accounts for its custom silicon solutions, grew 11% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD is another player in the custom silicon solutions and AI accelerator space with its semi-custom SoC offerings and Instinct Accelerators that power numerous data centers. Advanced Micro Devices’ reconfigurable Alveo Adaptable Accelerator Cards are used to speed up compute-intensive applications in data centers.

While Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices are formidable players in the custom silicon space for AI acceleration, Marvell Technology’s move toward the 2.5D packaging platform, optimized for AI XPUs, and its deep partnership with NVIDIA give it an edge over them. This will ensure that its Custom AI Silicon chips will keep driving its data center wins amid high demand.

MRVL's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Marvell Technology have lost 32.3% year to date against the Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s growth of 18.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Marvell Technology trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 7.11X, lower than the industry’s average of 8.83X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRVL’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 77.7% and 27%, respectively. The estimate for fiscal 2026 has remained unchanged in the past 60 days, while the estimate for fiscal 2027 has been revised upward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Marvell Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.