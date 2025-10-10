MRP Stock Declines 5% Amid Lennar Exchange Offer

(RTTNews) - Millrose Properties Inc. (MRP) fell 5.51% to $30.6, down $1.78 for the day. The stock opened at $31.69, reached a high of $32.79, and a low of $31.59, compared with the previous close of $32.39.

The decline follows Lennar Corporation's announcement of an exchange offer involving Millrose Properties shares.

Over the past 52 weeks, MRP has traded between $21.02 and $36.00 on the NYSE.

