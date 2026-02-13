MRK Up More Than 7% on Improved Long-Term Prospects: Still a Sell?

Merck’s MRK stock has risen 7.4% in the past month. A key driver of the increase was better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and a more confident outlook for its future growth.

In the fourth quarter, Merck beat estimates for both earnings and sales. While earnings of $2.04 per share increased 19% year over year, sales of $16.40 billion rose 5%.

Merck issued a fresh earnings and sales outlook for 2026, which fell slightly short of consensus expectations. Merck expects revenues to be in the range of $65.5-$67.0 billion in 2026, representing year-over-year growth of 1% to 3%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $5.00 and $5.15, which represents a significant decline from adjusted EPS of $8.98 in 2025 due to higher charges related to business development transactions.

However, on the conference call, Merck said it expects over $70 billion of potential non-risk-adjusted commercial opportunity for the current pipeline by the mid-2030s. Merck pointed out that this estimate was more than double the peak consensus sales estimate for its blockbuster cancer drug, Keytruda, of $35 billion in 2028. Keytruda is set to lose patent exclusivity post-2028. Merck said that the estimate of $70 billion was $20 billion higher than what they expected just one year ago.

This improved outlook for its long-term growth in the post-Keytruda loss of exclusivity (LOE) period pushed the stock up post-earnings despite a slightly weak 2026 guidance.

However, a single quarter’s results are not so important for long-term investors, and the focus should rather be on the company’s strong fundamentals to make an investment decision. Let’s understand the company’s strengths and weaknesses to better analyze how to play Merck’s stock in the post-earnings scenario.

Keytruda: Merck’s Biggest Strength

Merck boasts more than six blockbuster drugs in its portfolio, with Keytruda being the key top-line driver. Keytruda, approved for several types of cancer, alone accounts for around 55% of the company’s pharmaceutical sales. The drug has played an instrumental role in driving Merck’s steady revenue growth over the past few years. Keytruda recorded sales of $31.7 billion in 2025, up 7% year over year.

Keytruda’s sales are gaining from rapid uptake across earlier-stage indications. Continued strong momentum in metastatic indications is also boosting sales growth. The company expects the growth to continue till it loses patent exclusivity in 2028.

Merck is working on different strategies to drive Keytruda's long-term growth. These include innovative immuno-oncology combinations, including Keytruda with LAG3 and CTLA-4 inhibitors. In partnership with Moderna MRNA, Merck is developing a personalized mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccine called intismeran autogene (V940/mRNA-4157) in combination with Keytruda in pivotal phase III studiesfor earlier-stage and adjuvant NSCLC and adjuvant melanoma. Merck’s subcutaneous formulation of Keytruda, known as Keytruda Qlex, was approved by the FDA in September 2025. Keytruda Qlex can offer substantially quicker administration time than the intravenous infusion of Keytruda.

Merck expects Keytruda to achieve peak sales of $35 billion by 2028. Merck’s other oncology drugs, Welireg, AstraZeneca-partnered Lynparza and Eisai-partnered Lenvima, are also contributing to top-line growth.

MRK’s Pipeline Progress & Strategic M&A Deals

Merck’s expanding drug pipeline and potential new blockbuster drugs beyond Keytruda look encouraging.

Its phase III pipeline has almost tripled since 2021, supported by in-house pipeline progress as well as the addition of candidates through M&A deals. Some key new products with blockbuster potential are its 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Capvaxive, and pulmonary arterial hypertension drug, Winrevair. Both products have witnessed a strong launch and have the potential to generate significant revenues over the long term.

Its RSV antibody, Enflonsia (clesrovimab), was approved in the United States in June 2025, while it is under review in the EU. A fixed-dose combination of doravirine and islatravir for the treatment of HIV is under review in the United States, with an FDA decision expected in April next year.

Merck has other promising candidates in its late-stage pipeline, such as enlicitide decanoate/MK-0616, an oral PCSK9 inhibitor for hypercholesterolemia, tulisokibart, a TL1A inhibitor for ulcerative colitis and Daiichi-Sankyo-partnered antibody-drug conjugates.

The company has been on an acquisition spree in the past year, as it faces the looming patent expiration of Keytruda in 2028. The acquisition of Verona in 2025 added Ohtuvayre, a novel, first-in-class maintenance treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, with multibillion-dollar commercial potential. Ohtuvayre's commercial launch is off to a solid start. The drug recorded sales of $178 million in the fourth quarter since the acquisition close in early October.

In January 2026, Merck acquired Cidara Therapeutics, which added its lead pipeline candidate, MK-1406 (formerly CD388), a first-in-class long-acting, strain-agnostic antiviral agent, currently being evaluated in late-stage studies for the prevention of seasonal influenza in individuals at higher risk of complications.

Declining Sales of MRK’s Gardasil & Other Vaccines

Sales of Merck’s second-largest product, its HPV vaccine, Gardasil, declined 3% in 2024 and 39% in 2025 due to a weak sales performance in China. Sales of Gardasil are declining in China due to weak demand trends amid an economic slowdown. Beginning in 2024, lower demand in China resulted in above-normal channel inventory levels at Merck’s commercialization partner in China, Zhifei. Accordingly, Merck decided to temporarily halt shipments of Gardasil in China to allow Zhifei to burn down existing inventory. The company is also seeing lower demand for the vaccine in Japan. Gardasil sales are not expected to improve in 2026.

Sales of some other Merck vaccines, like Proquad, M-M-R II, Varivax, Rotateq and Pneumovax 23, also declined in 2025.

MRK’s Keytruda Faces Patent Expiration in 2028

Merck is heavily reliant on Keytruda. Though Keytruda may be Merck’s biggest strength and a solid reason to own the stock, it can be argued that the company is excessively dependent on the drug, and it should look for ways to diversify its product lineup.

There are concerns about the firm’s ability to grow its non-oncology business ahead of the Keytruda LOE in 2028.

Also, competitive pressure might increase for Keytruda in the near future from dual PD-1/VEGF inhibitors like Summit Therapeutics’ SMMT ivonescimab that inhibit both the PD-1 pathway and the VEGF pathway at once. They are designed to overcome the limitations of single-target therapies like Keytruda.

In a phase III study (conducted in China by Summit’s partner Akeso) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC, ivonescimab outperformed Keytruda. Summit believes ivonescimab has the potential to replace Keytruda as the next standard of care across multiple NSCLC settings. Merck is also developing its own PD-1/VEGF inhibitor. Last year, Pfizer also acquired exclusive global ex-China rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize SSGJ-707, a dual PD-1 and VEGF inhibitor, from China’s 3SBio.

MRK’s Generic Headwinds in 2026

MRK is seeing declining demand for its diabetes products (Januvia/Janumet) and the generic erosion of some drugs like Isentress/Isentress HD and Bridion in the European Union and Dificid in the United States. Bridion is expected to lose patent exclusivity in the United States in July 2026 and sales are expected to significantly decline thereafter. Sales of Januvia/Janumet are expected to decline steeply from 2026 onward due to government price setting, the anticipated patent expiry in 2026 and ongoing competitive pressure.

In 2026, Merck expects generic competition for Januvia/Janumet, Bridion and Dificid to hurt revenues by approximately $2.5 billion.

MRK Share Price, Valuation & Estimates

Merck’s shares have risen 43.6% in the past year compared with an increase of 19.1% for the industry.

Merck Stock Outperforms Industry

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock has also been trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) since early November.

From a valuation standpoint, Merck looks decently priced compared to the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 18.42 forward earnings, slightly lower than 18.51 for the industry. The stock is, however, trading above its 5-year mean of 12.51.

MRK Stock Valuation

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates for MRK’s 2026 earnings have declined from $8.11 per share to $5.96 over the past 30 days, while those for 2027 have declined from $10.02 per share to $9.98 per share.

MRK Estimate Movement

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Short-Term Investors May Sell MRK Stock

Merck has one of the world’s best-selling drugs in its portfolio, generating billions of dollars in revenues. Though Keytruda will lose patent exclusivity in 2028, its sales are expected to remain strong until then. Merck’s new products, Winrevair, Welireg and Capvaxive, key pipeline progress and expansion of its respiratory and infectious disease portfolios through the acquisitions of Verona Pharma and Cidara Therapeutics, have improved its long-term growth prospects. Merck’s Animal Health business is a key contributor to its top-line growth, with sales expected to more than double by mid-2030s.

The new products and strong progress in its pipeline have increased confidence that Merck may be able to maintain growth even after Keytruda loses exclusivity.

However, Merck faces several near-term challenges, including persistent challenges for Gardasil in China, potential competition for Keytruda and rising competitive and generic pressure on some of its drugs. Also, estimates have declined recently due to costs related to its various M&A deals. Even though the stock price is improving, short-term investors may stay away from this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock as there seems to be limited prospects for growth in the near term. However, long-term investors may stay invested for some time and see how it manages its future product and pipeline growth and replaces Keytruda revenues.

