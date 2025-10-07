MRK Expands Tulisokibart Program in Three New Inflammatory Diseases

Merck MRK announced that it has initiated three separate phase IIb studies evaluating its investigational TL1A inhibitor, tulisokibart (MK-7240), in three new immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

The three new phase IIb studies will evaluate the safety and efficacy of tulisokibart for treating moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa ([HS] – the MK-7240-12 study), radiographic axial spondyloarthritis ([r-axSpA] – the MK-7240-013 study) and rheumatoid arthritis ([RA] – the MK-7240-014 study).

Tulisokibart is currently being evaluated in separate phase III studies for two different types of inflammatory bowel disease – ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Besides this, the candidate is also being investigated in another phase II study for treating patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

With the initiation of three new phase IIb studies, tulisokibart, is now being studied across six immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

MRK's Encouraging Pipeline Progress

Merck is thriving on new products and pipeline candidates to drive its long-term growth. The company has made meaningful regulatory and clinical progress across areas like oncology, vaccines and infectious diseases while executing strategic business moves.

MRK’s phase III pipeline has almost tripled since 2021, supported by in-house pipeline progress as well as the addition of candidates through various merger and acquisition deals. This has positioned Merck to launch around 20 new vaccines and drugs over the next few years, with many having blockbuster potential.

Tulisokibart was added to MRK’s portfolio following the acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences in 2023.

Besides tulisokibart, promising candidates in late-stage development include enlicitide decanoate/MK-0616, an oral PCSK9 inhibitor for hypercholesterolemia, bomedemstat/MK-3543 for essential thrombocythemia, myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera, nemtabrutinib/MK-1026, a BTK inhibitor for hematological malignancies and Daiichi-Sankyo-partnered antibody-drug conjugates for various types of cancer indications.

Merck recently completed the acquisition of Verona Pharma for approximately $10 billion. The deal added Verona’s Ohtuvayre, approved for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. This addition is likely to strengthen Merck’s cardio-pulmonary pipeline and portfolio as the drug’s differentiated profile provides a significant edge over its competitors.

