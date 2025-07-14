MRC Global Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Results Release Date and Conference Call Update

MRC Global Inc. will release Q2 2025 results on August 6, 2025, without a conference call due to its merger plans.

Quiver AI Summary

MRC Global Inc. has announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, prior to the market opening. However, the company will not hold a conference call or webcast for this announcement due to its pending combination with DNOW Inc. MRC Global, based in Houston, Texas, is a leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services, serving various sectors such as gas utilities, industrial, and energy transition. With over a century of experience, the company operates around 200 locations and offers a wide range of products from numerous suppliers, aiming to streamline the supply chain for its extensive customer base. Further information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

MRC Global will report its second quarter 2025 results, providing stakeholders with important financial information.

The pending combination with DNOW Inc. indicates potential growth and expansion opportunities for MRC Global.

The company is recognized as a leading global distributor in the PVF and infrastructure products sector, highlighting its strong market position.

MRC Global boasts a robust supply chain and a vast network of suppliers and customers, underscoring its operational strength and reliability.

Potential Negatives

Due to the pending combination with DNOW Inc., MRC Global is not hosting a conference call or webcast, which may limit investor engagement and transparency regarding their second quarter results.



The decision to not hold a call could imply that the company is facing significant challenges or uncertainties leading up to the merger, raising concerns among stakeholders.



The combination with DNOW Inc. may indicate possible instability or strategic shifts in MRC Global's business model, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

When will MRC Global release its Q2 2025 results?

MRC Global will release its second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, before the market opens.

Will there be a conference call for the Q2 2025 results?

No, MRC Global will not host a conference call or webcast due to the pending combination with DNOW Inc.

What products does MRC Global distribute?

MRC Global distributes pipe, valves, fittings (PVF), and other infrastructure products and services primarily for gas utilities and energy sectors.

How does MRC Global support its customers?

MRC Global supports customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise, and a robust digital platform.

Where is MRC Global headquartered?

MRC Global is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a network of approximately 200 locations worldwide.

$MRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $MRC stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MRC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/14/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

$MRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $17.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $13.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Chris Dankert from Loop Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 03/18/2025

HOUSTON, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) will release its second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, before the market opens.





Due to the pending combination with DNOW Inc., MRC Global will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss its second quarter 2025 results.







About MRC Global Inc.







Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission infrastructure sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of approximately 200 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers approximately 200,000 SKUs from over 7,100 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for over 8,300 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.







Contact:











Monica Broughton





VP, Investor Relations & Treasury









MRC Global Inc.









Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com









832-308-2847







