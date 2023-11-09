Mr. Cooper Admits Mortgage Customers’ Data Exposed During Payment-Blocking Cyber Attack 

Millions of borrowers who were unable to transfer their November mortgage payments on time due to a massive cyber attack on their home loan servicer, Mr. Cooper, now have a new headache: Their personal data might have leaked.

“We now believe that certain customer data was exposed” during the targeted attack on October 31, the mortgage giant said in a news release on Thursday.

“Our team took immediate steps to lock down our systems, and we are working around the clock with cybersecurity experts to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” the company said.

The announcement follows news that millions of customers could not get their mortgage payments to post in time after the incident. Mr. Cooper said its phone lines and website have been “partially restored” as of Thursday morning.

Mr. Cooper, which has roughly 4 million customers, says it will cover the late fees and penalties, and help resolve any negative credit reporting tied to the delay in mortgage payments. The company will also send notices in the coming weeks to customers affected by the hack and offer them free credit monitoring.

What To Do if Your Lender or Mortgage Servicer Is Hit by a Cyber Attack

There’s no way to ensure that data held by your mortgage provider or other financial company will be kept safe in the event of a cyber attack. But there are some things you can do to limit the potential damage of a security breach.

Keep an eye on your credit report. You can keep track of your credit score and history as well as any changes to your credit report at no charge through the three main credit reporting bureaus. But credit monitoring services and apps, as well as certain credit cards, can help you check your score more frequently and alert you of any changes. If something in your report looks wrong or suspicious, you should immediately alert the credit bureaus.

