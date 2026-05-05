MQY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (Symbol: MQY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.41, changing hands as high as $11.43 per share. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MQY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MQY's low point in its 52 week range is $10.78 per share, with $11.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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