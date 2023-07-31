MQ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Marqeta Inc (Symbol: MQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.55, changing hands as high as $5.67 per share. Marqeta Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MQ's low point in its 52 week range is $3.46 per share, with $11.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.54.

