MPLX LP Announces Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - MPLX LP (MPLX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.193 billion, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $1.099 billion, or $1.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $3.252 billion from $3.063 billion last year.

MPLX LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.193 Bln. vs. $1.099 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $3.252 Bln vs. $3.063 Bln last year.

