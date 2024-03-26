MPLX Acquires Utica Shale Assets From Summit Midstream Partners

MPLX LP MPLX has agreed to purchase the Utica shale assets from Summit Midstream Partners for $625 million in cash.

The strategic acquisition includes nearly 36% of Summit Midstream Utica's stake in Ohio Gathering (“OGC”), around 38% in Ohio Condensate (“OCC”) and Summit Midstream Partners’ wholly-owned assets in the Utica Shale.

Located in southeastern Ohio, particularly across Belmont and Monroe counties, the Summit Utica natural gas gathering system is a key component of this deal. It plays a crucial role in supporting producers targeting the dry-gas reserves of the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations. The Summit Utica system specializes in the gathering and delivery of natural gas, primarily under long-term, fee-based gathering agreements that include acreage dedications.

The transaction also encompasses OGC and OCC, collectively known as Ohio Gathering, which features a natural gas gathering system and a condensate stabilization plant in the Utica Shale. This system is crucial for a range of producers operating across the condensate, liquids-rich and dry-gas windows of the Utica Shale in counties like Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Noble and Harrison.

Highlighting the significance of this acquisition, Summit Midstream Partners noted that the sale culminates a strategic review process initiated by its board in October of 2023. This sale is not just a business transaction but a strategic pivot, enabling Summit Midstream Partners to focus more on crude oil-oriented basins, with a transition in its portfolio to nearly 55% in these sectors.

From a financial perspective, Summit Midstream Partners anticipates the sale to substantially reduce its debt, boost liquidity and dramatically improve its credit profile. The expected financial uplift includes adding a $400-million credit facility and more than $325 million of unrestricted cash, with a revised EBITDA guidance for 2024 being set at $220 million, up from $185 million.

MPLX, which has been a joint venture partner and operator of the OGC and OCC assets since Summit's entry into the Utica Shale in 2014, stands to further solidify its presence in the region with this acquisition. The deal underscores MPLX's commitment to enhancing its portfolio in the Utica Shale, an area that has proven to be of significant interest to the energy sector, particularly for natural gas production.

