MPC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $168.75, changing hands as low as $167.13 per share. Marathon Petroleum Corp. shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPC's low point in its 52 week range is $115.10 per share, with $202.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $167.79. The MPC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

