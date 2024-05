MPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF) has released an update.

MPC Container Ships ASA has announced a dividend of USD 0.13 per share for Q1 2024, payable in NOK on or about June 27, 2024. Shareholders on record as of June 21 will be eligible for the dividend, with an ex-date set for June 20.

For further insights into MPZZF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.