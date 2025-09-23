Mpac Group Reports Lower Loss In H1 2025

(RTTNews) - Mpac Group plc (MPAC), packaging and automation solutions provider, Tuesday reported increased revenue in the first half of 2025, helped by contributions from its recently acquired businesses.

The acquisitions of CSi and BCA contributed 26.5 million pounds to the increase in revenue for the six months ending June 30, from 60 million pounds to 84.7 million pounds.

Compared to a loss of 14.4 million pounds during the same period in 2024, the company reported a net loss of 10.8 million pounds. The loss per share was 36.0 pence, down from 41.2 pence the previous year. Adjusted Net income per share increased from 9.1 pence to 15.2 pence.

MPAC.L is currently trading at 323.75 GBP, up 31.25 GBP or 10.68 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

