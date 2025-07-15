MP Materials Stock Soars As Pentagon Bets Big On Rare Earths

MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) just had a breakout moment on Wall Street, and it all boils down to one word: defense.

In a bold move to secure the U.S. supply chain for rare earth magnets—vital components for fighter jets, missiles, and electric vehicles—the Pentagon announced a $400 million investment in MP Materials. That single decision sent MP's stock price soaring by over 50% in a day, hitting a multi-year high.

The Department of Defense is now the company’s largest shareholder, holding about 15% of MP’s stock through a mix of preferred shares and warrants. That’s a strong vote of confidence, but it’s also a clear sign: the U.S. is taking rare earth independence seriously.

For MP, this isn’t just cash. It’s strategic firepower. The deal includes a 10-year price floor guarantee and a long-term supply contract—effectively guaranteeing revenue in a volatile market dominated by China. The funds will help MP complete its new “10X” magnet facility in Texas and ramp up operations at its Mountain Pass mine in California.

Markets were quick to react. Investors see this as a game-changing moment for the company, one that transforms it from a niche miner into a national security cornerstone. Year-to-date, the stock is now up over 180%, and analysts are recalibrating their expectations fast.

Bottom line? MP just became more than a mining company. It’s now a key player in the U.S. industrial and defense strategy—and the market is taking notice.

