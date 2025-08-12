MP Materials Stock Rides Rare Earth Boom to New Highs

Most investors would be wary of buying into a company that has yet to reach net profitability, though sometimes the macro narrative and the company-specific developments warrant a second look at some upside potential in this story. Today, one stock in the basic materials sector fits that description for several reasons.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) shares are trading near their 52-week highs for a good reason. Not only that, but this stock also has the potential to break into a new ceiling in the coming months and quarters, as the macro backdrop and rising investment interest make this stock a hot pick to keep in a growth portfolio.

This is where investors can look beyond the pre-profit stage of this company and explore why it has seen such bullish price action.

By delivering an aggressive run of 147% over the past month alone, some investors may wonder what could make this stock go higher even when operating at a loss, and whether this momentum will still be enough to deliver higher prices.

Today, those doubts may as well wash away, because here’s why MP Materials is a stock investors want to keep around for a while.

A Changing Global Order on Rare Earth Metals

The United States has now gone on a trade tariff cycle, mainly focusing on Asia and the materials that come from the region. With this in mind, one of the items that has gotten the most attention in these tariff implementations is rare earth metals, used both in the defense and technology sectors of the United States.

Given the United States' limited domestic sources of rare earth metals, those that have already demonstrated a successful case study are likely to receive the majority of government grants and favor, which is precisely where MP Materials stock comes into play.

Digging into MP Materials' latest quarterly earnings report may help investors understand these current developments. Starting with the top line, MP Materials reported revenue growing to a high of $57.4 million during the quarter, or 84% higher than the same quarter last year.

This revenue increase can be mainly credited to the record production of its materials, which reached 597 metric tons during the quarter, representing a massive 119% increase over the past 12 months. Some bears may say that this is a fluke of a quarter that may not repeat in the future.

However, there is now evidence that that is not the case. This quarter may only suggest what could come for the future of MP Materials, especially now that new partnerships have been announced. The United States government, specifically the Department of Defense, has looked to MP Materials for answers.

New Partnerships Equal Upside Potential on MP Materials

MP Materials will not only provide rare earth metals for defense purposes across the globe but also receive additional government support from the United States. After a significant investment over the past quarter, the Pentagon is now the largest shareholder in MP Materials.

This is both a vote of confidence in the company’s ability to deliver on the demand needs for the United States defense, and also an ownership stake that guarantees only American interests are involved in management’s future decision-making and pivotal moves.

Moreover, rare earth metals play a significant role in the current artificial intelligence race, particularly in areas related to semiconductors and chips. This is why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) also decided to join the Pentagon in this partnership bidding with MP Materials.

Now investors have access to two of the biggest tailwinds happening in the global economy, both of which are now pushing MP Materials stock’s prospects higher. Knowing this, it shouldn’t surprise investors to see short sellers start to run away from this name.

Over the past month, 8.3% of MP Materials’ short interest declined as a clear sign of bearish capitulation, but that’s not all. Considering that there are still $1.6 billion worth of open short positions in this stock, another rally like this one could force all these short sellers to close their positions at a loss, which involves buying back the stock for additional upward pressure.

