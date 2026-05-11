MP Materials: A Rare Earth Powerhouse

MP Materials (MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. According to its website, “MP Materials is America’s only fully integrated rare earth producer with capabilities spanning the entire supply chain-from mining and processing to advanced metallization and magnet manufacturing. We extract and refine materials from one of the world’s richest rare earth deposits in California and manufacture the world’s strongest and most efficient permanent magnets. Our products enable innovation across critical sectors of the modern economy, including transportation, energy, robotics, defense, and aerospace.”

MP Materials Benefits Amid Push to Decouple from China

The COVID-19 pandemic illustrated how dependent the United States is on foreign nations like China for key goods. For his second term, one of President Donald Trump’s hallmark promises to his voters is to reduce and eventually negate the need for America’s reliance on key rare earth materials from China and other nations.

MP DoD Deal Provides Clarity, Price Floor

To help spur domestic rare earth material production, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has given MP Materials a sweetheart deal which includes:

· A $400 Million Equity Stake: The U.S. government is now one of the largest investors in MP Materials. Not only does the investment provide MP with cash, but it also ensures that the U.S. government has “skin in the game.” Intel (INTC), which is up 217% year-to-date, illustrates the power of such an investment.

· A $110/kg Price Floor: The DoD has guaranteed MP a price floor for its Neodymium-Praseodymium production for the next decade, providing long-term revenue clarity for investors.

· Expansion & Loans: The DoD is funding a new facility and has ensured that 100% of the magnets produced there are purchased by defense and commercial customers for the next decade. Meanwhile, the government provided a $150 million loan to support other heavy rare earth production.

MP Materials: Explosive Earnings Growth

Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest that MP Material will be one of the fastest-growing companies on Wall Street over the next few years. Wall Street analysts see the company growing earnings at a triple-digit clip through 2027.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MP Technical Picture

After consolidating last year’s gains, MP shares are primed to break out of a 7-month base structure.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

As the United States intensifies its efforts to achieve resource independence, MP Materials has emerged as a cornerstone of national security and industrial innovation. By leveraging its unique "mine-to-magnet" capabilities and the stability of a decade-long government partnership, the company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the soaring demand for rare earth materials. With earnings set to accelerate and the technical chart flashing a bullish signal, MP Materials represents more than just a mining operation—it is a critical hedge against global supply chain volatility and a primary driver of the next generation of American manufacturing.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.