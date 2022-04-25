MP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.22, changing hands as low as $39.63 per share. MP Materials Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MP's low point in its 52 week range is $23.18 per share, with $60.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.77.

