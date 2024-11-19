Mowi ASA Elects New Chairperson Amid Strategic Changes

Mowi ASA (GB:0OAW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Mowi ASA’s Extraordinary General Meeting on November 19, 2024, resulted in the election of Ørjan Svanevik as the new Chairperson of the board for a term up to 2026. Shareholders holding 71.33% of the company’s share capital participated in the digital meeting, either in person, by proxy, or through advance voting. This strategic leadership change aims to guide Mowi ASA’s future growth and governance.

For further insights into GB:0OAW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.