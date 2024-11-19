News & Insights

Mowi ASA Elects New Chairperson Amid Strategic Changes

November 19, 2024 — 09:03 am EST

Mowi ASA (GB:0OAW) has released an update.

Mowi ASA’s Extraordinary General Meeting on November 19, 2024, resulted in the election of Ørjan Svanevik as the new Chairperson of the board for a term up to 2026. Shareholders holding 71.33% of the company’s share capital participated in the digital meeting, either in person, by proxy, or through advance voting. This strategic leadership change aims to guide Mowi ASA’s future growth and governance.

