Moving in 2025? Consider 5 Variables To Decide If Hiring Movers Is Worth the Cost

In a recent survey by MoveBuddha, 35% of Americans said they were planning to move in 2025. Along with that, 87% people said a more affordable place to live would motivate them to move. But is it worth paying movers to get there?

Movers can cost between $38 and $75 per mover, per hour, according to Moving.com, a relocation services resource. That works out to almost $1,500 for labor alone if you’re moving a three-bedroom home.

Doing the heavy lifting yourself or with friends can mean significant savings, but you want to be sure it’s worth the hassle. And don’t forget about the hidden costs — like the child care you’d have to hire to keep your kids occupied while you haul boxes.

Before you commit one way or the other, here are five considerations to keep in mind.

How Much Time Would You Save?

One significant benefit of hiring movers is that you can cross more tasks off your to-do list while they’re working. As they try to figure out how to get your dining room set into the truck, you can feed your kids lunch. While they unpack your stuff at your new place, you can call the internet company to find out when they can show up to get you online.

Not sure whether your time is worth the money? Figure out what it would cost to do it yourself. For example, would you have to take time off work to get it all done? Calculate how much income you’d sacrifice. An online salary converter like Indeed’s can be helpful.

How Much Help Will You Need?

Movers aren’t an all-or-nothing service. You get to decide whether they move everything, just your furniture or anything in between. If you’re moving in town and want to transport most of your belongings in your car, a few boxes at a time, you can reduce the cost of movers.

Conversely, you can free up even more time by having professionals take care of everything. You can even hire professional packers, who run an average of $60 per hour, according to Move.org.

What Other Resources Do You Have?

If you don’t hire movers, you’ll have to fill in the gaps yourself. Think about how much lifting you and your household members can do and who else you might bring on board. Would you ask friends and family or look for local help that might be less expensive than a moving company?

You might want to do some research at this stage. U-Haul lets you book moving help a la carte through local providers. You can also search for independent helpers on gig work sites such as TaskRabbit. List your options and their corresponding price points to help make an informed decision.

Do You Have Breakable or Expensive Items?

If you have items you wouldn’t want to pay to replace, hiring a moving company can provide peace of mind. Moving companies must offer clients insurance that covers either the total value of their items or a reduced amount, depending on the policy. Additional insurance may also be available.

If you and your friends move your flat screen TV, insurance is less likely to be an option. According to State Farm, homeowners and renters insurance may not cover you if you’re between houses. If you drop something valuable, you might be stuck covering the full cost.

Is the Money in Your Budget?

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, 74% of homebuyers and 91% of first-time buyers take out mortgages. If you’re among them, it’s a good idea to review your budget and see how your mortgage payment affects what you have left to spend.

Weigh the financial burden against the stress of doing it yourself. If you have the money available and it feels worthwhile, don’t feel guilty about hiring a mover.

