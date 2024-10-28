News & Insights

Move Logistics Unveils First Climate Statement

October 28, 2024

Move Logistics Group Limited (AU:MOV) has released an update.

Move Logistics Group Limited has released its inaugural Climate Statement, complying with Aotearoa New Zealand’s climate standards for the fiscal year ending June 2024. While the report outlines the company’s understanding of climate-related risks and opportunities, it includes exemptions due to the evolving nature of climate assessments and data. This marks a crucial step for investors monitoring the company’s strategic approach to sustainability challenges.

