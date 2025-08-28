Movado Group Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Movado Group (MOV) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.98 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $3.46 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Movado Group reported adjusted earnings of $5.28 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $161.82 million from $157.00 million last year.

