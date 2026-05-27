Movado Group Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Movado Group (MOV) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $6.93 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $1.42 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Movado Group reported adjusted earnings of $7.28 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $142.40 million from $131.76 million last year.

Movado Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.93 Mln. vs. $1.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $142.40 Mln vs. $131.76 Mln last year.

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