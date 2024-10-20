Mount Gibson Iron Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, acquiring 250,403 shares on the previous day. This move follows the company’s ongoing strategy, with a total of 2,610,358 shares bought back before the last update. Investors might view this as a positive signal of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

