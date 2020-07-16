Motorola's WAVE PTX Launch Boosts PTT Communications System

Reinforcing its leadership in two-way radio communications system, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced the launch of WAVE PTX solution. Reckoned to be the perfect solution for on-the-go workforce, the avant-garde product is a latest addition to the WAVE portfolio. WAVE is a subscription-based group communication service. Markedly, the product will streamline business operations and enable employees to experience the perks of push-to-talk (PTT) workgroup communications in an economical manner with best-in-class network capabilities.



Equipped with a holistic approach to address a plethora of connectivity requirements, the WAVE PTX solution empowers enterprises to better align with their business agility needs and extends workgroup communication capabilities with a broad coverage of WiFi and broadband. Impressively, it caters to a variety of industries such as hospitality, transportation and security services for a seamless network infrastructure. Armed with WAVE PTX app, it accelerates the flow of information within an organization and enhances productivity with affordable and secure communications across various devices. It boosts collaboration capabilities and enhances coverage and connections without the need of expensive infrastructure expansion.



Markedly, the WAVE PTX solution maximizes efficiency with single-button operations and enables voice as well as video communications with utmost clarity. The cutting-edge cloud-based solution also includes WAVE PTX Dispatch that monitors multiple talk groups, supports emergency alerting and provides accurate location information with an in-map communication system. With flexible deployment options, the platform caters to various business requirements and has a centralized workforce management system. Some of the WAVE PTX devices like TLK150 and TLK100 are an integral part of TLK series. Notably, the TLK series ensures safe and secure two-way radio communications on a real-time basis and offers critical safety features with crisp and clear audio features.



As one of the top providers of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to strengthen position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. Owing to its competitive position, the company is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives along with disciplined capital deployment. It is worth mentioning that few months back, the company had clinched contracts from major service providers — Telia and SFR — to implement mission-critical PTT solution in Sweden and France, respectively. With the latest product launch, Motorola is likely to augment its communications portfolio for serving a large addressable market, which augurs well for future growth.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. Despite diligent operational strategies, the stock has lost 21% against the industry’s growth of 1.8% in the past year.





