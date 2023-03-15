Motorola's (MSI) New Solutions to Enhance Enterprise Security

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently unveiled the Avigilon physical security suite, a new security solution backed by advanced analytics, to deliver enhanced enterprise protection. Motorola blended its innovation with the expertise provided by Avigilon, Ava Security and Openpath. The company came up with a solution that significantly improves protection capabilities against various threats and enhance safety of people and property.



Avigilon security is powered by artificial intelligence, which automates the manual procedure and delivers security operators real-time notifications. A highly flexible security solution is deployable in a business of any size. Greater scalability allows enterprises to adjust according to requirements as the solution enables the operation of numerous sites, cameras and locations from anywhere. Centralization of video security and access control reduces complexity and improves decision management capability. These developments emphasize MSI's sustained commitment to developing technologies that mitigate threats and strengthen network and supply chain security across the country.



The current industry demands highly scalable, dynamic, and resilient applications that allow companies to take quick action and develop improvised solutions. The newly-introduced security solution includes Avigilon Alta, which operates in a cloud computing environment, integrates Ava Security’s video portfolio and Openpath’s access control solutions. Avigilon Unity, another component of the solution, provides on-premise infrastructure that enables businesses utilize Avigilon Control Center, Avigilon Cloud Services and Access Control Manager while ensuring a smooth user experience.



Motorola is a leading communications equipment manufacturer and has strong market position in bar code scanning, wireless infrastructure gear, and government communications. As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The company intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is witnessing solid growth in video security, command center software and land mobile radio services.



The company has launched the WAVE PTX solution, which is considered the perfect solution for the on-the-go workforce that enables employees to experience the perks of push-to-talk workgroup communications with best-in-class network capabilities without needing expensive infrastructure expansion. In addition, Motorola has unveiled CirrusCentral Core, a cloud-based secondary core for ASTRO 25 P25 land mobile radio systems, which enables system managers to access their secondary core virtually and eliminates the need for public safety agencies to maintain a physical backup core site.



The stock has gained 17.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 17.2%.



Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



