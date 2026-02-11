Markets
Motorola Solutions Reports Strong Q4 And Record FY25 Results

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) on Wednesday, reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, driven by growth in both products and services.

In the fourth quarter, net sales increased to $3.3 billion from $3.01 billion in the prior-year period. Net income increased to $649 million from $611 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, while earnings per share rose to $3.86 from $3.56.

For the full year, net sales climbed to $11.6 billion in 2025 from $10.8 billion in 2024. Net income reached $2.1 billion, up from $1.5 billion in 2024. Earnings per share increased to $12.75 from $9.23 in 2024.

