Markets
MSI

Motorola Solutions Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

October 30, 2025 — 05:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) announced a profit for third quarter of $562 million

The company's earnings totaled $562 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $562 million, or $3.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $3.009 billion from $2.790 billion last year.

Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $562 Mln. vs. $562 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.33 vs. $3.29 last year. -Revenue: $3.009 Bln vs. $2.790 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.30 to $4.36 Full year EPS guidance: $15.09 to $15.15 Full year revenue guidance: about $11.65 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.