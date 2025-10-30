Motorola Solutions Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) announced a profit for third quarter of $562 million

The company's earnings totaled $562 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $562 million, or $3.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $3.009 billion from $2.790 billion last year.

Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $562 Mln. vs. $562 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.33 vs. $3.29 last year. -Revenue: $3.009 Bln vs. $2.790 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.30 to $4.36 Full year EPS guidance: $15.09 to $15.15 Full year revenue guidance: about $11.65 bln

