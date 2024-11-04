Motorola Solutions acquires 3tc Software, terms undisclosed

Motorola Solutions (MSI) has acquired 3tc Software, a provider of control room software solutions for Fire and Rescue Services and Police, based in Leicestershire, United Kingdom. 3tc’s computer-aided dispatch, or CAD, software is designed to maximize 999 call-taker speed and efficiency in high-stress environments. The single-screen software gathers and synthesizes critical data that enables call takers to display the real-time location of the caller and the closest emergency responders to more quickly dispatch help to those in need. 3tc and Motorola Solutions have worked together to serve the U.K.’s emergency services for over five years, and this acquisition further aligns the companies’ critical experience and innovation focused on advancing CAD for the U.K.’s public safety agencies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.