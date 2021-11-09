Motorola (MSI) Boosts Public Safety & Collaboration in Yonkers

Leading mission-critical communications solutions provider, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that Yonkers, NY will capitalize on its video security and access control solutions, command center software, and voice and data communications offerings to ensure public safety in the city.



Thanks to Motorola’s integrated technology ecosystem, Yonkers Police Department can now monitor crime rates on a real-time basis, thereby prioritizing greater safety among communities. The latest move aims to enhance emergency response times and boost the day-to-day operations of public safety units across North America while maximizing productivity with precise information.



Motorola’s video security and access control function by combining trusted hardware with AI-enabled video analytics. With this unique solution, potentially critical events can be flagged ahead of time and responsive action can be taken accordingly. This helps police officers and first responders to conduct investigations seamlessly on the back of best-in-class body-worn cameras. In this way, it maintains confidence within the communities with innovative user experiences.



As part of the collaboration, command center software will facilitate Yonkers to bolster emergency response by combining data across the 9-1-1 workflow. This will bring clarity to decision-making. The public safety software connects data from different sources to create actionable intelligence and removes any kind of barrier for maximum collaboration and sharing.



It provides a unified platform that accelerates workflows through automation for an accurate 360° incident view. With more than nine decades of industry experience, Motorola’s voice and data communications have proved crucial across various industry verticals such as infrastructure, cybersecurity, and device management, to name a few.



Supported by land mobile radio network, the end-to-end system integration of these technologies will help Yonkers public safety agencies to not only improve operational efficiencies but also remove data silos for effective law enforcement. This, in turn, is likely to promote a smart model for safe cities while fostering community collaboration in the near future.



Motorola’s solutions have been designed to offer consistent technical support and maintenance services. Driven by such diligent operational execution, the company intends to reinforce its commitment to lessen operating risks and minimize the growing crime rates with utmost efficiency as part of the latest deployment initiative.



The company seeks to reinforce its position in the public safety domain by entering into partnerships with other players in the ecosystem. The communications equipment maker is well-positioned to benefit from organic growth, acquisitions, and disciplined capital allocation. Its competitive position, healthy growth dynamics together with an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market, bodes well for the long run.

