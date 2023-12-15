Motorola (MSI) Boosts Emergency Services' Communication System

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that New South Wales State Emergency Services (NSW SES) has opted to deploy Motorola’s SmartConnect to enhance mission-critical radio communications infrastructure. Notably, earlier this year, Fire & Rescue New South Wales also selected SmartConnect to enhance its communication system.



The SmartConnect system is engineered for excellent coverage and ensuring connectivity beyond the boundaries of a network. Emergency personnel often have to work in geographically challenging locations where accessibility is limited and connectivity is weak. This is where SmartConnect comes into play as it automatically transitions voice channels to the optimal available communication network, whether on land mobile radio or broadband.



SmartConnect allows safety workers' radio systems to utilize in-vehicle LTE or satellite modems for seamless remote access without interruptions. Switchover of the voice communication from one network to another is smooth and fast and does not interrupt the audio and other radio functionalities.



NSW SES boasts an extensive pool of 10,000 volunteers dedicated to providing emergency services during challenging events such as road crash, storms, floods, and search and rescue operations. Moreover, 50 public safety agencies and about 50,000 first responders and emergency personnel use the NSW SES public safety network. With the increasing frequency of natural calamities, the public safety entity is actively working to enhance its preparedness by extending the reach and capacity of its radio communication infrastructure.



Time sensitivity, proper coordination and clarity of information are vital aspects of any emergency situation. SmartConnect will significantly enhance the resiliency of voice communication in hostile environments. This will facilitate a rapid exchange of information, lower the risk of misinterpretation of crucial details and augment the safety of emergency responders. The system's end-to-end encryption feature meets security requirements throughout the entire process, even during transitions among LMR, LTE, WIFI and satellite networks.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



The stock has risen 25.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 9.3%.



Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Model N Inc MODN, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.78%.



MODN provides revenue management solutions for life sciences and technology companies, including applications for configuration, price, quote, rebate management and regulatory compliance. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.33%.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company's focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12%.



ANET holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gigabit high-performance switching products and is well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

