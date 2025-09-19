Motorola Expands WAVE PTX Platform, Boosts PTT in Dominican Republic

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI has introduced its WAVE PTX communication platform in the Dominican Republic, expanding access to secure and instant broadband push-to-talk (PTT) services. Notably, Motorola's WAVE PTX solution is considered the perfect solution for on-the-go workforce that enables employees to experience the perks of PTT workgroup communications with best-in-class network capabilities without the need for expensive infrastructure expansion.

The subscription-based solution enables organizations to seamlessly connect teams across 3G, LTE, Wi-Fi and land mobile radio (LMR) networks, ensuring uninterrupted operations in critical moments.

What Does WAVE PTX Offer?

WAVE PTX provides real-time voice and data communications that allow employees to share images, documents, videos and messages from their everyday devices — whether smartphones, tablets, or radios, designed to support both simple and complex workflows. Integrated mapping tools further enhance situational awareness, helping businesses monitor resources, track team locations and protect staff during emergencies.

Supporting the solution are Motorola dedicated TLK 100 and TLK 110 devices, built to deliver interoperability with two-way radio systems and extend coverage across facilities. Ruggedized and tested to military standards, these devices feature location tracking and emergency alert capabilities. The TLK 110 model includes additional safeguards like ‘Lone Worker’ and ‘Fall Alert’ features, which automatically trigger alarms if a worker fails to check in or experiences potential incapacitation.

Both devices are available in the Dominican Republic through Motorola’s authorized distributors, offering organizations a reliable and future-ready way to keep their workforce connected and protected.

In April 2025, Motorola launched the APX N70 XE smart radio, which is designed to facilitate mission-critical communication for firefighters and emergency medical services. Also, the company launched SVX, a first-of-its-kind video remote speaker microphone that combines secure voice, video and AI for its flagship radio, APX NEXT and Assist – an interactive public safety AI to accelerate the informed decision-making process. Security enterprises, police forces and firefighter agencies are placing a strong emphasis on strengthening their overall security ecosystems. Such innovative products are likely to generate a steady revenue stream for the company.

For 2025, the company anticipates non-GAAP earnings in the $14.88-$14.98 per share range, up from $14.64-$14.74 on revenue growth of 7.7% or $11.65 billion (up from 5.5% or $11.4 billion expected earlier). For third-quarter 2025, Motorola expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $3.82 to $3.87 per share on revenue growth of approximately 7%.

MSI’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 12.4% in the past six months compared with the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 22.5%.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Ubiquiti Inc. UI, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. UI and IDCC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while MSFT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

UI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 49.5%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 82.47%. Its shares have surged 96.2% in the past six months.

IDCC earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 54.27%. InterDigital’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 144.9% in the past year.

Microsoft’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.02%. In the last reported quarter, Microsoft delivered an earnings surprise of 8.96%. MSFT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 14.9%. Its shares have inched up 16.9% in the past year.

