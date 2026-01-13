Motorola Enhances AI Security to Address Complex Safety Challenges

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) recently highlighted how its latest AI-driven innovations are helping critical enterprises and security providers shift from reactive incident detection to proactive safety and situational awareness across vast and complex operations. The company demonstrated how advanced AI is being applied to improve awareness, response times and decision-making for organizations operating large-scale, mission-critical environments.

A key focus was Avigilon Visual Alerts, which uses intuitive conversational interfaces to significantly expand the range of visual events that can be detected across extensive camera networks. Security teams can easily create customized, site-specific alerts such as unauthorized vehicles near sensitive infrastructure or blocked fire exits, with the system continuously scanning video feeds to notify teams for rapid triage and response.

By delivering these generative AI capabilities directly on-premise without relying on cloud connectivity, Motorola is transforming video security from a traditional intrusion-focused tool into a site-specific operational engine. This approach enables organizations to identify a wide range of safety, compliance and logistical risks that extend well beyond conventional security threats.

The solution is particularly relevant for critical Middle East sectors such as oil and gas and healthcare, where real-time, AI-powered detections can enhance safety, security and compliance. Use cases range from alerting workers of potential hazards and monitoring restricted zones to quickly identifying patient falls in large hospital environments. Attendees can experience the company’s full safety and security ecosystem during Intersec Dubai.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Motorola Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Motorola Solutions, Inc. Quote

Customers in Saudi Arabia have highlighted how the AI-powered Avigilon platform helps security teams consolidate data, understand multiple events across expansive facilities and take immediate, informed action during incidents.

In addition to Visual Alerts, Motorola showcased long-range cameras designed for accurate detection in extreme environments, along with operational resilience software that helps organizations anticipate, prepare for, and respond more efficiently to events, reinforcing its focus on delivering privacy-aware AI solutions that protect people, property and places.

Management highlighted that the company’s AI technologies are proven to enhance security, safety and operational efficiency for critical industries without adding complexity for staff. By surfacing essential insights through privacy-aware, on-premise AI analysis, Motorola enables users to focus on the most critical events and make informed decisions to protect people, property and places.

Motorola is witnessing solid traction in the Products and Systems Integration segment, driven by higher demand for LMR and video security solutions. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem.

Motorola’s VB400 body-worn cameras are increasingly being deployed across the globe to boost the security of police officers and safety officials. Such innovative products are likely to generate a steady revenue stream. For fourth-quarter 2025, Motorola expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.36 per share on revenue growth of approximately 11%.

MSI’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has plunged 15.4% in the past six months against the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 27.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks From the Computer and Technology Space

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Ubiquiti Inc. (UI), Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). UI and CLFD sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while MSFT carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

UI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.15%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 39.52%. Its shares have surged 61.1% in the past year.

CLFD earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 92.47%. In the last reported quarter, Clearfield delivered an earnings surprise of 44.44%. Its shares have decreased 13.8% in the past year.

Microsoft’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.53%. In the last reported quarter, Microsoft delivered an earnings surprise of 13.15%. MSFT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 16.8%. Its shares have inched up 15.6% in the past year.

