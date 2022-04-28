MOTO & MRAD Increase on Tech Stock Rally

U.S. stocks climbed Thursday, with technology stocks leading the charge ahead of Apple and Amazon’s earnings calls after hours this evening.

Meta Platforms, which was pummeled by its fourth quarter 2021 earnings report, released a solid first quarter earnings report, rallying shares higher.

Meta’s stock rose 18% after the company said it added more users than investors expected in the first quarter. That gain helped the Nasdaq Composite Index increase 2.9% and boosted the S&P 500 technology sector, the best performing group in the index in midday trading, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (MRAD) and the SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) both offer exposure to technology stocks, segmented by industry.

MRAD offers investors exposure to the technologies disrupting the advertising and marketing industries. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to companies globally that provide support or enable advancements in advertising and marketing technology, according to ETF Database.

The top ten holdings in MRAD include digital advertising tech company Perion Network, Alphabet Inc, TechTarget, Inc., Criteo SA Sponsored ADR, Future plc, Atlassian Corp, ZoomInfo Technologies, Hubspot, Adobe Incorporated, and Salesforce, Inc.

MOTO invests in companies that apply modern technologies and business practices to the development and production of transportation. Companies must have more than 50% of their assets or revenues derived from these smart transportation objectives to be eligible for inclusion in MOTO, according to ETF Database.

MOTO also invests in technology companies whose products or services are used in transportation, such as those involved in software, hardware, or autonomous vehicle development.

MOTO’s top ten holdings comprise Tesla Inc, Quanta Services, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Eaton Corp, Alphabet Inc, Gentherm Incorporated, Power Integrations, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, NVIDIA Corporation, and Analog Devices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.