The Motley Fool Interviews Redwire CEO Peter Cannito

In this podcast, Motley Fool contributor Lou Whiteman talks with Peter Cannito about the business of space and the business of Redwire.

A full transcript is below.

This podcast was recorded on Jan. 18, 2026.

Peter Cannito: In the last five or so years since Redwire has formed, we believe we have entered into a second golden age of space that's primarily driven by commercial companies, quite frankly as opposed to just governments. That was the core thesis behind Redwire and that's why we exist today.

Mac Greer: That was Redwire chairman and CEO Peter Cannito. I'm Motley Fool producer Mac Greer. Redwire is a space technology company building infrastructure for the space economy. Motley Fool contributor Lou Whiteman recently talked to Cannito about that space economy and about the growing business of Redwire.

Lou Whiteman: Greetings, Fools. I'm Lou Whiteman, senior analyst here at The Motley Fool. My guest today is Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO of Space and Defense Infrastructure Company Redwire. Now, Redwire has been in business since I think 2020, formed by a couple of acquisitions and public since 2021. Peter, welcome to the Motley Fool. Thanks for being here.

Peter Cannito: Yeah, thank you for having me.

Lou Whiteman: Let's start out. I got to got it over what you do, but what is Redwire? Let's talk about what does Redwire do? Let's make this fun. The moment you needed to exist, why does the world need Redwire? That's how I want you to explain the company.

Peter Cannito: Yeah, that's a great way to put it. I think if we can hit on that, then the rest of the messaging is clear. Redwire was formed initially by a private equity company who realized that we were entering into a second Golden Age of space, that the first Golden Age of space was around the Apollo program back in the '60s and early '70s. Since then, there had been just incremental progress, and some might even say, concerning the moon program, some level of regression. But in the last five or so years since Redwire has formed, we believe we have entered into a second golden age of space that's primarily driven by commercial companies, quite frankly, as opposed to just governments. That was the core thesis behind Redwire and that's why we exist today.

Lou Whiteman: To put numbers on it, I always cringe when I hear numbers like this, but I mean, the Morgan Stanley report, one trillion dollar global space industry by 2040. You know what? I'm enough of a cynic. I'll take the under there, but I think it is getting much bigger. Yeah, so what I've pitched this internally, the two things I fall back on with Redwire is and I know this I'm curious if you like this or you're going to cringe with this, but the TransDime for space. TransDime, of course, is an aerospace company that makes all of the essential parts that make all of this possible. It feels like that Redwire that was the opportunity that you were seeing that, a lot of things have to go into these massive missions. It's great to be the prime too and we can get into that. There's opportunities there. But just the nuts and bolts that makes it all possible if we are going to get to that one trillion dollar number or whatever it is. Is that fair or am I missing it?

Peter Cannito: In the initial thesis of Redwire for going public and where we've been really up until the last year and a half, the TransDime space was a very accurate approach. We like to say that we provide the fundamental building blocks of space, those core subsystems and components that every space mission needs, whether it's commercial, civil or national security. But in the last about a year and a half, we've been executing on a strategy called moving up the value chain where we've started to become not only a critical provider of subsystems and components, but a platform provider. Through a combination of organic investment and acquisition, we now have seven platforms, five spacecraft and two uncrewed air systems and aircraft systems or drones, as people like to call them. We've been moving up the value chain. I like to say we started out TransDime we're a little more L3 now, where L3 made a pivot a number of years ago to become that sixth prime as they've talked about. We're that non traditional equivalent of that as part of this new second golden age of space, and now drones.

Lou Whiteman: Let's a deep dive into one of those acquisitions, a big one from this year, edge autonomy, which I think I'm curious here for you, but it really expanded what you're capable of doing. Also I think it's a pretty good cash engine as far as just going from here. But talk a little bit about that deal, how it came together and how that changes Redwire. I think that's a big part of this evolution you've talked about, fair?

Peter Cannito: That's right. Because in many ways, we're rooted in private equity, we understand the portfolio effect for long term value creation. One of the challenges that I think the space industry has gone through over the last five years is not if there is going to be this tremendous growth in space as you articulated many experts out there like Morgan Stanley and others have put out really big numbers. We don't have to reach those numbers for Redwire to be extraordinarily successful, so whether it's a trillion or hundreds of millions, we're fine either way. But yeah, I think everybody agrees on the opportunity. The timing is a little bit more of an issue. What we wanted to do with Edge autonomy is we looked at the complimentary nature of drones our tag line is built above, drones in the airborne domain as being more mature, both from the perspective of products and from an industry wide. Therefore, you're able to achieve better gross margins because you're really in the production phase. The demand for drones, the technology is much further along than in space. You get that complimentary financial profile that you articulated, while we're still spending a lot of investment in internal research and development and CAPEX, reach the full potential of space. That's where we're headed. It was transformational in terms of providing scale and that portfolio effect of a broader technology readiness or maturation of our products. But it's also very complimentary on the strategic side, because on the national security side, in particular, our customers are moving toward a multi domain. Approach to modern warfare and to have space and drones in the same portfolio is complementary and positions us for larger opportunities as well. There was a lot that went into it and it also doubled the size of Redwire so we can get operating leverage associated with scale. We're really excited about where we're headed.

Lou Whiteman: Correct me if I'm wrong, but the simpleton picture in my head is you were already in, I guess, what they call very low space. Fools if you think of space as different. There's a big difference between going to Mars and going to the edge of the atmosphere. This is literally complimentary as in Edge autonomy is doing high altitude drones at the edge of space. You're at the other side of that edge of space. It really is building and all these things will blend and the technologies crossover. It really is both an extension of what you're already doing and a new business at the same time. Is that overstating or is that?

Peter Cannito: No, 100%. You're right on. One of the triggers was as we started to become a leader in very low Earth orbit, where you're operating below the ISS, you're starting to enter into the ionosphere. There is actually atmosphere in very low Earth orbit. That's one of the challenges. We have a prime contract that we won with DARPA based on a platform that we invested in called that we call Saber Sat. As we started introducing this new concept, people referred to it as an orbital drone. The light bulb went off the separation between airborne and space based platforms is largely arbitrary. As you move down into very low Earth orbit, you're really connecting space and airborne capabilities and platforms, and they're very complimentary. You obviously get a wider field of view out in space, but if you're connected to drones in the air domain, you can do tipping and queuing, you can combine data that you collect for a higher fidelity, broader look, so there's a lot of complimentary aspects to it. Therefore, it was a good, strong strategic fit for us.

Lou Whiteman: Let's talk just a few big picture things to end with. Maybe we've hit on this, but maybe it will take you in a different direction. But what is the most important thing about Redwire that nobody outside of your walls, outside of headquarters understands? What are we missing?

Peter Cannito: Yeah, I don't think people are missing this, but I would say it's mixed. It's for good reason because in a developing market like space, things take time to evolve. I think one of the most important things that is sometimes missed is the number of early stage breakout technologies that we're at just the very beginning of. This is why I like the complimentary portfolio effect of Edge, because Edge got in on the drone technology very early. But it wasn't an overnight success. They got in early, they established themselves in the baseline as an early mover, and now drones in the product life cycle are in that production phase. On the space side, I don't think when people realize that Redwire providing solar arrays to commercial space stations, to technologies like Blue Ring created by Blue Origin, we're part of those supply chains like the Talis supply chains for their space inspire commercial Geo satellites. Being embedded, we provided antenna technologies for the SDA tranches, being embedded in those pipelines early enable us to scale when those product lines scale as well. Our development programs are often unpredictable and they're done firm fixed price and that can lead to near term perturbations. But it's all oriented toward getting past that technology development phase to a lever of maturation where you're in the supply chain for breakout technologies like our partnership with Honeywell on QKBSAT. Honeywell is very aggressively pursuing having a proliferated quantum secure constellation. As the platform provider for that, we will grow with them as they succeed. There's lots of those in Redwire where we're a critical part of the supply chain of these high growth potential areas with some of the most premier partners in the world like Honeywell, Blue Origin, US National Security customers, and others. I'm really excited about where that leads and of course, it's going to take time for that to scale but it's a high potential.

Lou Whiteman: I love that answer, because I mean, I don't have to tell you space, there's so much excitement right now. We had Sir Peter Beck from Rocket Lab on not too long ago, and he described the raging cauldron, I think he said inside of him between the engineer and the entrepreneur. We have to push forward, but it has to go at the timetable it has to go at. I think it's a great thing for even the most excited investor to understand. Yes, the potential is real. Yes, this is real, but it's literally rocket science guys and we all knew from sure from high school, that these things do take time and patience it doesn't get there overnight.

Peter Cannito: Yeah, and I think from our perspective adding edge autonomy that mature product line that's very complimentary gets us the time to see some of the more advanced technologies like Space MD play out. We like the way we're balanced in that regard.

Lou Whiteman: We didn't really talk about competition because in a way, competition is everywhere. That's the nice thing about a diversified portfolio is you compete with everyone, but you also partner with them. If a trillion dollar competitor or if one of the big primes tried to copy Redwire tomorrow if they said, we should do this. Why would they fail? Or where would they fail first? That's a setup, but I'm really curious to hear the answer.

Peter Cannito: No, it's a great point. The fact of the matter is the way we came together by bringing these best of breed companies that had already proven success, there's two primary things that we have as mots in addition to those more obvious ones like our ability to work on highly classified programs. But one of the big motes is the fact that we have a lot of intellectual property and that's really difficult to recreate. There's been a lot of talk about vertical integration. Vertical integration is a great strategy at the early onset of an industry where there isn't a lot of people investing in sub support technologies. I like to say, like, oh, people can try to vertically integrate and do their rollout solar arrays. But the US government has invested millions of dollars in developing our rollout solar array IP. I think that's one of the things that people don't fully understand and leads me to the second part of the mot there's the investment that Redwire has made since we brought these companies together, but they were all companies that were receiving government funding, whether it was through small business innovation research or whatever that put millions of dollars into solving these problems like building a roll outs array, building an international birthing and docking mechanism that meets the high quality standards you need when you have human based space platforms, things like that, the millions of dollars that went into decades of developing our drone technology. That's really difficult to catch up to overnight because these are hard problems. I think we have a pretty strong mot. I think although there are some very successful companies who have executed on vertical integration because they were really the first to go out and do certain things, I believe that more mature industries, you start to see a level of specialization. There's just unless you're Elon Musk and you have access to unlimited capital, you're not going to be able to recreate every critical technology. When companies like Redwire are investing millions of dollars just into solar arrays, you're just not going to be able to spread your limited capital. We think that'll be position us really well in these core technologies where we're in the lead.

Lou Whiteman: I like that answer. I think to me, from what I look at the defense side, they don't necessarily want to invest in that and I think the commercial side will figure that out in time which is a poorer way of saying what you said. Let's close out. We don't have to play the game where SpaceX, what they're talking about at IPO, just apply that valuation to Redwire. We won't do that here. There's no need. But I would like to hit the forward looking question that as a CEO, you have to cringe at. If everything breaks right, what does Redwire look like? I don't know, you pick three years out, five years out, even a decade out. When you're planning, what do you see Redwire being down the road?

Peter Cannito: I think as we look down the road, we're a high growth, non traditional company that has the ability to scale in a controlled manner. That's what I see. The market will dictate the timeline. There's a lot of investment that goes into scaling, but we've demonstrated we've been able to do it, starting with a very humble first acquisition as a private company, and now having completed 11 acquisitions unified under a single brand, I think we've demonstrated the ability to keep up and so as the industry scales, we're going to scale with it. I'm often humbled by two things. One is the scale of the opportunity. It can be pretty extraordinary when you look at these commercial space stations. Human presence on the moon, space is a war fighting domain, all these incredible trends, what we're going to do with potentially data centers and manufacturing sites in space both in the United States and in Europe and other parts of the world as well. That's really exciting. But also looking at the innovation that our workforce is able to come up with to solve these problems, we have printed a meniscus in space, and we've printed heart cells in space. There's areas as part of this future journey that are going to create tremendous value here on Earth that we're just starting to conceive of and I'm super happy and privileged to play even a small role in enabling our innovators to make those incredible breakthroughs.

Lou Whiteman: Really exciting stuff. Around here, one of our tag lines is Invest in the future you want to see. I think that's why space is so exciting to you. I mean, what you're talking about here? Yeah, I mean, warfare drones, maybe not. But no, there's so much going on here which is just so exciting to see. I wish you the best of luck, both as a shareholder and as just a human. This is fun stuff and very, very fun conversation. Thank you for joining.

Peter Cannito: Yeah, I appreciate it. It was a great conversation. Thank you for having me.

Lou Whiteman: He's Peter Cannito, CEO of Redwire RDW. Thanks for your time.

Peter Cannito: Yeah. Thanks, Lou.

Mac Greer: As always, people on the program may have interest in the stocks they talked about, and the Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against, so don't buy or sell stocks based solely on what you hear. All personal finance content follows Motley Fool editorial standards and is not approved by advertisers. Advertisements are sponsored content and provided for informational purposes only. To see our full advertising disclosure, please check out our show notes. For the Motley Fool Money team, I'm Mac Greer. Thanks for listening, and we will see you tomorrow.

Lou Whiteman has positions in Redwire and Rocket Lab. Mac Greer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redwire and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.