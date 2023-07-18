News & Insights

Mostly Stronger Wheat Trade

July 18, 2023 — 12:27 pm EDT

Spring wheat futures are currently trading fractionally to 7 cents in the red. The winter wheat market is currently double digits higher. HRW is trading 8 to 11 cents higher, while SRW is up by 1.5% to 1.7% higher. 

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed 56% of the winter wheat crop was harvested as of 7/16. That was a 10ppt increase for the week, but is still 7% points behind the average pace. In KS, USDA showed 71% was harvested compared to 94% on average. The spring wheat crop was 86% headed as of 7/16, compared to 83% on average. Spring wheat crop conditions were scored at 337 on the Brugler500 Index, up by 8 points from last week. 

The UkrAgroConsult expects 23/24 wheat exports 2 MMT higher for Russia to 47 MMT. They also reported Russia’s old crop shipments 4.8 MMT higher to 46.8 MMT. 

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.60 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.80 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $6.01 5/8, up 6 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $8.21 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $7.76 1/8, up 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $8.69 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,


