The Most-Wanted Holiday Gift in America? Cash To Cover Essentials

Forget the latest tech or trend — what Americans want most this holiday season is financial relief. A new survey from Chime reveals that 58% of people would rather receive cash than anything wrapped under the tree. Even more telling, many say help paying essentials like utilities (58%), rent (51%) and credit card debt (44%) would be the ultimate gift. This shift highlights how rising costs are reshaping holiday traditions — and why practical support now feels more meaningful than luxury items.

Here’s a closer look at what this says about the current economic environment, plus how to tactfully give or ask for these nontraditional gifts.

Why Cash Is the No. 1 Holiday Gift — Especially for Gen Z and Millennials

As everyday costs climb higher, more Americans want cash as a gift for all the flexibility it provides.

“It helps cover what matters most — bills, groceries, savings goals — giving recipients financial breathing room during a season that can get expensive fast,” said personal finance author Dr. Patrice Washington. “Wanting cash isn’t impersonal; it’s about flexibility and control over their money.”

While more than half of Americans (58%) say cash tops their wish lists, the percentage is even greater for younger Americans, with 65% of Gen Z and 61% of millennials craving cash gifts.

“Younger Americans are juggling more financial tradeoffs — from rent to rising everyday expenses — which makes cash especially appealing,” Washington said. “Unlike older generations who may prioritize experience-based gifts, Gen Z and millennials value flexibility, letting them decide how to meet immediate needs or save for what matters most.”

Americans Want Help With Rent, Utilities and Credit Card Bills

Instead of wanting clothes, jewelry or the latest tech gift, many Americans want assistance paying utilities, rent and credit card bills.

“Essentials are eating up a bigger share of people’s monthly budgets, which makes practical support feel even more meaningful,” Washington said.

According to the survey, many Americans are keeping a close eye on their finances during the holidays — 41% check their bank accounts daily, and younger adults are particularly focused on regaining balance, with nearly half of Gen Z (47%) and 44% of millennials planning to scale back spending after the season.

“For these individuals, receiving help with everyday costs takes real pressure off their plate — often more than a traditional present ever could,” Washington said.

Smart Ways To Give or Request Cash Gifts Without Awkwardness

If you want to give cash as a gift this year, the key is to keep your intentions thoughtful and clear, Washington said.

“If you’re giving, you can frame it around support,” she said. “For example, ‘I want to help take something off your plate this month.'”

If you’re asking, lean into transparency and specificity. Washington recommended saying something like, “A contribution toward a specific bill — like my phone bill, a medical copay or part of my rent — would really help me right now.”

“People are often even more willing to give when they can clearly visualize the relief they’re providing,” she said. “These gifts stop feeling awkward when they’re positioned as practical help that reduces stress and makes life easier — something most people appreciate more than ever.”

