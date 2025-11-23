Is This the Most Underrated AI Infrastructure Play of the Decade?

Key Points

Micron Technology is pivotal in AI with its HBM and Nvidia's validation tools.

Supply constraints and HBM shortages give Micron pricing power and margin potential.

Analysts rate MU a strong buy as HBM4 and SOCAMM2 drive the company's growth forward.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) isn't getting a lot of attention right now despite being one of the world's three dominant memory chip manufacturers. It produces the memory and storage components inside nearly every computing device we use: DRAM and NAND Flash memory.

Moreover, while almost every company in this space is South Korean, which includes Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, Micron is the only U.S.-based memory chip manufacturer, which could give it a boost in the current geo-political environment.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Let's see why investors would do well to take a closer look at this stock now.

In AI, what's driving Micron's momentum is HBM, or high bandwidth memory. This is a relatively new technology that stacks multiple memory chips vertically, rather than spreading them out flat. And, to Micron's credit, this technology has become essential in the AI infrastructure buildout, especially for Nvidia.

Micron's partnership with Nvidia

Micron confirmed that HBM3E chips will power Nvidia's latest Blackwell architecture. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang specifically mentioned that it's using Micron's G7 memory, which delivers 1.8 terabytes per second. At the same event, Nvidia introduced its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs and a desktop-sized AI supercomputer called Project DIGITS, which utilizes Micron's DDR5X memory with 128GB capacity. Huang is arguably the most influential figure in the AI space right now, so this is a huge validation for Micron.

Moreover, Micron began sending samples of its 192GB SOCAMM2 memory modules to customers back in October. These memory chips are designed specifically for AI data centers and were developed through a five-year partnership with Nvidia. Reportedly, these modules use one-third the power of standard memory while delivering 2.5 times higher bandwidth, which makes them a must-have for AI infrastructure.

How has Micron stock performed?

Micron stock currently trades at about $225 per share. Over the past year, it has gained over 130%, and over five years, it's up nearly 270%. Those returns have significantly outpaced the broader market, which also reflects investor enthusiasm for Micron's position in high-growth markets amid demand for AI-optimized memory.

HBM market share expansion in a supply-constrained market

According to reports, Micron held less than 10% of the global HBM market back in 2022. Today, the company aims to grow its share to somewhere between 20% and 25% through 2026. This is entirely possible as the global HBM market itself is expected to grow 26% to $9.2 billion in 2026, and more than double by 2028. Micron could capture a significant portion of that growth, given its position in the AI infrastructure buildout.

Moreover, there are industrywide shortages of HBMs. SK Hynix's and Micron's 2025 output is already largely sold out, and management expects these tight supply conditions to continue through 2025 and into 2026, supporting healthy profit margins. Micron also plans to start shipping HBM4 in 2026, its next-generation HBM.

The company is in a supply-constrained environment in which demand exceeds supply, so Micron inevitably gets pricing power. It can charge more since customers need the product and alternatives are limited, and that pricing power directly helps profitability.

Verdict

Is Micron Technology a buy at these levels? Consider that a consensus among 37 Wall Street analysts rates Micron stock a "strong buy," and that rating has been gradually improving over the last three months. In light of Micron's role in the AI ecosystem and its overall financial performance, I would agree.

For those who are looking to invest in the AI space without paying a premium, Micron is a different name that doesn't dominate the headlines. Not only that, the market might not yet fully recognize Micron's critical role in the AI infrastructure stack. Sure, it probably won't capture the same margins as chip designers and manufacturers, but still, it's an indispensable supplier to the AI ecosystem, and investors typically pay a premium to get that exposure.

For these reasons, Micron presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking AI exposure and growth without paying a premium that's commanded by better-known names.

Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $562,536!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,096,510!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.