The Most Realistic Retirement Age in Every State

August 18, 2024 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Jami Farkas for GOBankingRates ->

At what age do you hope to retire? For average Americans, that target retirement age is 66, according to a 2022 Gallup Poll.

In reality, though, the average retirement age is 61, up from 57 in 1991, Gallup reported. Americans born after 1960 are eligible for full Social Security retirement benefits at age 67, or reduced benefits at 62. But if you put money away through the years and have a healthy retirement account — and if you live in a place with a lower cost of living — retiring before any government benefits kick in is possible.

Using an online retirement calculator is one of the many great ways to get an estimate of how much you should save to retire by a certain age. To give you an idea, though, of when you might realistically be able to retire — how much in savings you would need, depending on where you live — GOBankingRates crunched the numbers for you.

To determine the most realistic retirement age in every state, GOBankingRates first calculated the median income by age in every state, using Census Bureau data, to find out how much people could set aside in savings at various ages.

To find out how long it would take workers in every state to save up to the state’s ideal savings target, GOBankingRates assumed the following:

  • Workers started collecting their paychecks at 22.
  • Workers followed the 50/30/20 rule, allocating 50% of personal income to necessities, 30% to wants and 20% to savings.
  • Of that 20% that went into savings, 14% was deposited into a typical savings account and 6% was put into a 401(k) with a 50% employer match (up to 3%). In addition, the average annual return on investments in the 401(k) was assumed to be 5%.

Using the above assumptions, GOBankingRates found how much a worker in each state earning a median income could have saved at ages 24, 34, 44 and 58 to 74 years of age. Once the ideal savings target was met or exceeded, the following year was determined to be the ideal retirement age of each state.

You might be surprised to find that if you start saving 20% of your income starting at age 22, the realistic retirement age in your state might be sooner than you think. Or you might have to work longer than you expected.

Mobile, Alabama Skyline from Cooper Riverside Park.

Alabama

  • Realistic retirement age: 58
  • How much savings you need to retire: $818,555
  • Total savings at 58: $839,485

Alaska glacier cruise

Alaska

  • Realistic retirement age: 63
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,487,698
  • Total savings at 63: $1,488,200

Bisbee Arizona in Sierra Vista-Douglas metropolitan area

Arizona

  • Realistic retirement age: 60
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,126,187
  • Total savings at 60: $1,140,377
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Arkansas

  • Realistic retirement age: 62
  • How much savings you need to retire: $862,006
  • Total savings at 62: $891,863
Long Beach beach house, Naples - Long Beach, California, Naples Island, patio set, patio furniture, outdoors furniture.

California

  • Realistic retirement age: 66
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,678,882
  • Total savings at 66: $1,687,854
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - DECEMBER 13, 2015: United States Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel.

Colorado

  • Realistic retirement age: 56
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,105,331
  • Total savings at 56: $1,145,885

Greenwich, CT, USA October 27, 2013 A sailboat is moored just off shore of a Luxury Waterfront Home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Connecticut

  • Realistic retirement age: 61
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,317,371
  • Total savings at 61: $1,361,730
Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA - July 15, 2011: Evening concerts are held on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.

Delaware

  • Realistic retirement age: 61
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,122,711
  • Total savings at 61: $1,155,329
People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

Florida

  • Realistic retirement age: 63
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,074,046
  • Total savings at 63: $1,095,684
CUMMING, GEORGIA - October 7, 2018: County and local fairs and carnivals are still some of the best values in family entertainment.

Georgia

  • Realistic retirement age: 56
  • How much savings you need to retire: $827,246
  • Total savings at 56: $829,490

Waikiki ,Oahu, Hawaii, United States - August 27, 2016: people take the sun lying on the lawn fronting the popular Queen's Beach section of Waikiki Beach.

Hawaii

  • Realistic retirement age: 75-plus
  • How much savings you need to retire: $2,485,329
  • Total savings at 74: $2,333,542
The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.

Idaho

  • Realistic retirement age: 56
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,018,429
  • Total savings at 56: $1,037,493
People visiting Chicago at dusk.

Illinois

  • Realistic retirement age: 53
  • How much savings you need to retire: $896,767
  • Total savings at 53: $927,403
Bloomington, Indiana - June 7, 2019: Indiana University Bloomington in late Spring and early Summer - Image.

Indiana

  • Realistic retirement age: 54
  • How much savings you need to retire: $849,840
  • Total savings at 54: $864,704

Dutch Canal off Main Street in Pella Iowa

Iowa

  • Realistic retirement age: 53
  • How much savings you need to retire: $837,674
  • Total savings at 53: $847,550
arch in Monument Rocks (Chalk Pyramids) in western Kansas with a human figure added for a scale.

Kansas

  • Realistic retirement age: 52
  • How much savings you need to retire: $808,127
  • Total savings at 52: $843,700
Scenic nighttime image of an old farm barn and a country road in moonlight.

Kentucky

  • Realistic retirement age: 62
  • How much savings you need to retire: $936,742
  • Total savings at 62: $976,950
Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

Louisiana

  • Realistic retirement age: 60
  • How much savings you need to retire: $914,147
  • Total savings at 60: $921,145

Maine

  • Realistic retirement age: 63
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,291,300
  • Total savings at 63: $1,304,883
Annapolis Maryland capitol

Maryland

  • Realistic retirement age: 59
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,442,509
  • Total savings at 59: $1,500,015
Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

Massachusetts

  • Realistic retirement age: 68
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,889,184
  • Total savings at 68: $1,936,486
Big Red Lighthouse,Holland, Michigan.

Michigan

  • Realistic retirement age: 57
  • How much savings you need to retire: $889,815
  • Total savings at 57: $909,639

como park japanese festival.

Minnesota

  • Realistic retirement age: 54
  • How much savings you need to retire: $981,931
  • Total savings at 54: $990,991
Biloxi, Mississippi, USA - April 6, 2012: Nighttime view of the Biloxi strip including the Hard Rock and Beau Rivage casinos.

Mississippi

  • Realistic retirement age: 61
  • How much savings you need to retire: $764,676
  • Total savings at 61: $784,444
Sept.

Missouri

  • Realistic retirement age: 56
  • How much savings you need to retire: $835,936
  • Total savings at 56: $857,775
Stunning reflections on Swiftcurrent Lake in northern Montana at sunrise.

Montana

  • Realistic retirement age: 62
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,108,807
  • Total savings at 62: $1,141,505

Papillion, NE / USA - October 5, 2019: University of Nebraska Husker college football fan fishing with large Husker flag and Husker jersey.

Nebraska

  • Realistic retirement age: 53
  • How much savings you need to retire: $884,601
  • Total savings at 53: $914,016
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.

Nevada

  • Realistic retirement age: 61
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,080,998
  • Total savings at 61: $1,082,212
Portsmouth is a city in Rockingham County, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire

  • Realistic retirement age: 58
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,305,205
  • Total savings at 58: $1,310,065
SPRING LAKE, NEW JERSEY-AUGUST 20 - A crowd of sunbathers and swimmers enjoy a warm beach day on August 20 2016 in Spring Lake New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Realistic retirement age: 57
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,240,897
  • Total savings at 57: $1,249,174

Albuquerque New Mexico Balloon Fiesta

New Mexico

  • Realistic retirement age: 62
  • How much savings you need to retire: $921,099
  • Total savings at 62: $938,911
Long Island City, Famous Place, River, Skyscraper, USA.

New York

  • Realistic retirement age: 68
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,625,003
  • Total savings at 68: $1,631,225
The cherry blossoms at the start of spring on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus.

North Carolina

  • Realistic retirement age: 59
  • How much savings you need to retire: $950,646
  • Total savings at 59: $969,234
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Realistic retirement age: 58
  • How much savings you need to retire: $974,978
  • Total savings at 58: $1,015,746

Cleveland, USA - September 20, 2014: A family enjoys a beautiful day at the Voinovich Bicentennial Park in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

Ohio

  • Realistic retirement age: 58
  • How much savings you need to retire: $884,601
  • Total savings at 58: $924,423
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

Oklahoma

  • Realistic retirement age: 56
  • How much savings you need to retire: $778,581
  • Total savings at 56: $810,593
Portland, Oregon, USA - November 28, 2011: Two women hike through a foggy forest in Portland, Oregon on a cold winter day.

Oregon

  • Realistic retirement age: 62
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,393,844
  • Total savings at 62: $1,437,528
Sunset over downtown Center City, Philadelphia, PA.

Pennsylvania

  • Realistic retirement age: 57
  • How much savings you need to retire: $994,097
  • Total savings at 57: $1,024,444

Spectacular Sunset at Rhode Island Lighthouse, Point Judith lighthouse, near Narragansett, Rhode Island, USA.

Rhode Island

  • Realistic retirement age: 61
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,249,588
  • Total savings at 61: $1,261,212
Historical downtown area of Charleston, South Carolina, USA.

South Carolina

  • Realistic retirement age: 59
  • How much savings you need to retire: $926,313
  • Total savings at 59: $963,855
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

  • Realistic retirement age: 55
  • How much savings you need to retire: $929,790
  • Total savings at 55: $952,724
People enjoy a pleasant evening in the Broadway pub district, downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA at twilight.

Tennessee

  • Realistic retirement age: 57
  • How much savings you need to retire: $855,054
  • Total savings at 57: $877,886

Houston Downtown sunset modern skyscrapers at Texas US USA.

Texas

  • Realistic retirement age: 56
  • How much savings you need to retire: $895,029
  • Total savings at 56: $909,165
Winter in Park City, Utah, USA.

Utah

  • Realistic retirement age: 54
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,074,046
  • Total savings at 54: $1,079,790
Burlington Vermont

Vermont

  • Realistic retirement age: 62
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,301,729
  • Total savings at 62: $1,336,090
Scenery of the shopping street in Fairfax, Virginia.

Virginia

  • Realistic retirement age: 56
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,074,046
  • Total savings at 56: $1,082,679

Seattle, USA - October 5, 2013: A family and a man jogging with his dog just before sunset in Myrtle Edwards Park with a view of Mount Rainier.

Washington

  • Realistic retirement age: 58
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,272,182
  • Total savings at 58: $1,292,473
Martinsburg West Virginia in Berkeley County

West Virginia

  • Realistic retirement age: 63
  • How much savings you need to retire: $851,578
  • Total savings at 63: $859,100
Wisconsin farm and corn field near Madison.

Wisconsin

  • Realistic retirement age: 57
  • How much savings you need to retire: $947,170
  • Total savings at 57: $986,585
Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.

Wyoming

  • Realistic retirement age: 55
  • How much savings you need to retire: $895,029
  • Total savings at 55: $916,094

Methodology: To determine the most realistic retirement age in every state, GOBankingRates first found income by age and state from the 2021 median income by age, according to the 2021 current population survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau and factored it out by dividing each state’s median income by the national median income. This provided an “income index” that GOBankingRates then took to factor out each state’s income by age. Once each state had its median income by age, GOBankingRates found an ideal savings target for each state (see methodology below), which assumes one will draw 4% from their savings each year to pay for living expenses. Finally, GOBankingRates set three constants for the type of savings that would occur: 1) You are working from 22 onward until you hit the savings goal. 2) You are following the 50/30/20 rule (allocating 50% of personal income to necessities, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings). 3) You are saving 14% in a typical savings account, in addition to putting 6% into a 401(k) with a 50% employer match (up to 3%) and an average return of 5%. Using the above constants GOBankingRates found the savings total of each state at 24, 34, 44, and 58-77 years of age. Once the savings goal was met or exceeded, the following year was determined to be the ideal retirement age of each state. NOTE: These 401(k) returns are based on a static market; there is no way of determining future trends. This study also does not take into account emergencies that would require the use of savings. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 18, 2023.

“Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need to Retire in Your State” Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying expenditures for those over the age of 65 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost of living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2022 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s monthly statistical snapshot, February 2023, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 18, 2023.

