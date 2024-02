Most Popular Grocery Store by State

Ever wondered where everyone else is shopping for their groceries in certain states? Maybe you’re even curious where the people in your own state are shopping. The best way to measure these type of findings is to the foot traffic for every chain grocery store in the world. Luckily for us Wisevoter conducted a survey to find out America’s top grocery store by foot traffic per state. Some states have been updated to be more current in 2024 and some states didn’t make the list due to inconclusive data.

GoBankingRates also added the average cost of groceries per state with data sourced from Consumer Price Index. Here’s the list:

Alabama

Safeway

Annual groceries cost: $4,416.05

Arkansas

Kroger

Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73

Florida

Publix

Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81

Idaho

Albertsons

Annual groceries cost: $4,299.13

Indiana

Meijer

Annual groceries cost: $4,249.67

Iowa

Hy-Vee

Annual groceries cost: $4,407.06

Kansas

Hy-Vee

Annual groceries cost: $4,240.67

Kentucky

Kroger

Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73

Louisiana

Winn-Dixie

Annual groceries cost: $4,443.04

Mississippi

Kroger

Annual groceries cost: $4,132.74

Missouri

Hy-Vee

Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10

Montana

Albertsons

Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98

Nebraska

Hy-Vee

Annual groceries cost: $4,357.59

North Dakota

Albertsons

Annual groceries cost: $4,654.40

North Carolina

Harris Teeter

Annual groceries cost: $4,425.05

Ohio

Meijer

Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98

Oklahoma

Aldi

Annual groceries cost: $4,258.66

South Carolina

Food Lion

Annual groceries cost: $4,019.02

South Dakota

Hy-Vee

Annual groceries cost: $4,514.99

Tennessee

Kroger

Annual groceries cost: $4,245.17

Texas

H-E-B

Annual groceries cost: $4,092.27

Utah

Albertsons

Annual groceries cost: $4,474.52

West Virginia

Kroger

Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61

Wyoming

Albertsons

Annual groceries cost: $4,559.96

Arizona

Fry’s Food Stores

Annual groceries cost: $4,577.95

Colorado

Sprout’s Farmers Market

Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98

California

Trader Joe’s

Annual groceries cost: $5,050.13

Delaware

Acme Markets

Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81

Georgia

Kroger

Annual groceries cost: $4,335.11

New Jersey

ShopRite

Annual groceries cost: $4,856.76

Illinois

Jewel-Osco

Annual groceries cost: $4,519.49

Maine

Trader Joe’s

Annual groceries cost: $4,640.90

Maryland

Giant Food

Annual groceries cost: $5,045.63

Minnesota

Hy-Vee

Annual groceries cost: $4,380.08

Michigan

Meijer

Annual groceries cost: $4,150.73

Nevada

Albertsons

Annual groceries cost: $4,703.86

New Mexico

Albertsons

Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10

New York

ShopRite

Annual groceries cost: $4,910.72

Oregon

Albertsons

Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81

Pennsylvania

Giant Food

Annual groceries cost: $4,627.41

Connecticut

Big Y

Annual groceries cost: $4,456.53

Virginia

Food Lion

Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61

Washington

Albertsons

Annual groceries cost: $4,811.79

Wisconsin

Piggly Wiggly

Annual groceries cost: $4,362.09

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Most Popular Grocery Store by State

