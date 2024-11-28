Most Kwai Chung Ltd. Reports Strong Interim Growth

Most Kwai Chung Ltd. (HK:1716) has released an update.

Most Kwai Chung Ltd. reported a significant turnaround in its interim results for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue climbing to HK$44.6 million from HK$31.5 million the previous year, and net profit reaching HK$4.7 million compared to a loss of HK$2.0 million. This impressive performance showcases the company’s robust growth and improved profitability, making it an attractive prospect for investors watching the Hong Kong stock market.

